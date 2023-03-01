SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of the men arrested during a sex-trafficking sting during the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally now faces additional charges.

Authorities originally arrested 27-year-old Brandon Prue for attempting to entice a minor on the internet.

According to an indictment filed today, the Rapid City man now faces a handful of federal charges and some of the crimes allegedly happened months before last year’s rally.

The new charges include possessing child pornography and sharing pornography with someone under the age of 16.

This isn’t Prue’s first run-in with the law. According to the South Dakota Department of Corrections website, he is currently on parole for a drug case. He is being held at an undisclosed location.