SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of the men arrested during a sex-trafficking sting during the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is headed to prison.

28-year-old Brandon Prue will serve 10 years behind bars, followed by five years of supervision.

Prue tried to meet up with an investigator posing as an underage girl, and when authorities arrested him they also found child pornography on Prue’s phone.