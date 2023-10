SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnehaha Judge calls him the very definition of a danger to the community.

38-year-old Charles Austin is accused of his sixth DUI and having cocaine in his car.

Authorities arrested him during a sobriety checkpoint on Interstate 229 over the weekend.

Today in court, the judge said the 38-year-old doesn’t respect the law and set his bond at 100-thousand dollars cash only.