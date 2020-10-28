Man arrested at Trump rally in Maine where Gov. Noem is campaigning

BANGOR, Maine (KELO) — One of Governor Kristi Noem’s campaign stops took an unexpected twist Wednesday morning.

Spokesman Ian Fury says someone showed up at a campaign event in Bangor, Maine with two weapons.

Noem always travels with two members of the South Dakota Highway Patrol for security, and Fury says the troopers helped keep her out of harm’s way.

Local police arrested the man.

We’re told at no point was the Governor in physical danger. After the arrest, Noem returned to the campaign trail.

She’s making stops in Maine and New Hampshire. Thursday, she heads to Florida.