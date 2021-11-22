Man arrested after waving handgun in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Early Saturday morning, police got a report of a man waving a loaded handgun just east of downtown Sioux Falls.

When officers arrived they saw the man get into a Lyft with two other people.

Police found the gun inside the vehicle along with several small bags of marijuana. Authorities say the man had also been drinking and wasn’t supposed to have a firearm.

“No gunshots happened, no direct threats. He was just waving it around and we’re not really I guess sure why,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Jeremiah Nimely Jr. faces several charges including disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and committing a felony with a firearm.