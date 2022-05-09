SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 37-year-old man is facing charges of robbery and burglary.

Authorities say on Saturday, Bryun Bertelsen walked into a house in the south central part of Sioux Falls.

Investigators say he started yelling at one of the homeowners which led to a fight.

“The suspect took the victim’s cell, left the house. Once he was outside he threw that and then continued walking,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

No one was hurt. Police say there’s no connection between the victims and the suspect.