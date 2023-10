SPENCER, Iowa (KELO) — A Spencer, Iowa man is behind bars, accused of threatening a family member with a chainsaw.

Challer Wadsley

Police say Sunday afternoon, 29-year-old Challer Wadsley assaulted a family member.

Officers say he also used a chainsaw to intimidate the victim.

Authorities say Wadsley resisted arrest which led police to use a taser.

He is in custody at the Clay County Jail on a $25,000 bond.