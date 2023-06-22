SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man, accused of threatening to shoot a judge, remains in the Minnehaha County Jail tonight.

Gregory Roberts appeared in court Thursday afternoon.

The prosecutor said he has a meth problem and has been going through veterans court.

Wednesday, Roberts was booked into jail again.

As an officer locked up his gun, the prosecutor says Roberts threatened to shoot the judge and went on to say he would commit “mass murder” like we have never seen.

A public defender asked that he be released on a PR bond, saying Roberts has family in the area and needs to go to physical therapy.

The judge said “words matter” and set his bond at $10,000 cash only.