YANKTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — An Irene man is behind bars after an incident in Yankton County.

The Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after noon on Tuesday northwest of town.

Officials say deputies were called to the area for a suspicious vehicle in a ditch.

A deputy made contact with the driver who then ran off into a wooded area with what officials believe was a rifle. Authorities say Justin Thompson was later arrested for warrants in Turner and Clay Counties.

The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office says a rifle was found and is under investigation.