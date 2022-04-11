RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A man is in custody tonight following a standoff in Rapid City.

Around four this afternoon, police were called to the Pancheros along Omaha Street. U.S. Marshals were serving a warrant and the man barricaded himself inside the restaurant. Several other agencies were also called to the scene. After some negotiating, the man did surrender without incident.

“Yeah, it was the best case scenario for everyone involved, including the individual that was barricaded. We always aim to resolve these situations peacefully,” Scott Sitts, Assistant Police Chief, said.

The scene has been cleared. The U.S. Marshals are taking over the case at this time.