Man arrested after special response team called to Piedmont mobile home park

MEADE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One man was arrested after a gun was fired in a mobile home park in Piedmont Thursday night.

The Meade County Sheriff’s Office requested Rapid City-Pennington County Special Response to help arrest the suspect at Sacora Station mobile home park just after 7 p.m. The special response team took the man into custody about three hours later, officials say.

The man faces charges of aggravated assault and domestic violence.

Authorities say no one was hurt.