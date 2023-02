SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police arrested a man after he allegedly fired a gun outside of a laundromat.

Police say that around 9 p.m. Saturday evening there was a sort of altercation outside the laundromat on 14th and Minnesota. Witnesses claim they heard multiple gunshots.

28-year-old Tyrone Lee Appleton was arrested at 2:30 a-m the next day for aggravated assault and reckless discharge of a firearm.

There are no injuries or reports of damage.