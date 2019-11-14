Man arrested after shooting in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — A 25 year old man is behind bars in Aberdeen in connection with a shooting early this morning.

Officers were called to the 100 block of South Main Street just before 2 a.m. Thursday for a report of gunfire.

Investigators say two men were fighting over a gun when the weapon fired into the ground.

Both men ran away, however officers were able to arrest Zachary Sumner in connection with the incident.

One man was hurt in the fight before the gun went off.

Aberdeen police are trying to identify the other people involved.