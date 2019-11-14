Man arrested after shooting in Aberdeen

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — A 25 year old man is behind bars in Aberdeen in connection with a shooting early this morning.

Officers were called to the 100 block of South Main Street just before 2 a.m. Thursday for a report of gunfire.

Investigators say two men were fighting over a gun when the weapon fired into the ground.

Both men ran away, however officers were able to arrest Zachary Sumner in connection with the incident.

One man was hurt in the fight before the gun went off.

Aberdeen police are trying to identify the other people involved.

*** PRESS RELEASE ***At approximately 1:53 am on 11/14/2019 officers responded to the east alley of the 100 block of…

Posted by Aberdeen Police Department on Thursday, November 14, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests