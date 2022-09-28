SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A SWAT incident on the 700 bock of South Glendale Avenue on Tuesday ended without injury, said Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens.

The incident was reported at about 3:19 p.m. and Kenneth Grant Williams Sr., 33, of Sioux Falls, was arrested at about 6:30 p.m.

Two parole officers were looking for a parole absconder and found him at a house. The suspect said he had a weapon and threatened to shoot the officers, Clemens said. It was uncertain if Williams had a gun but parole officers said they saw a knife at one point.

The suspect went to the house basement where he barricaded himself.

Negotiators are activated when the SWAT team is activated, Clemens said.

When it was obvious he wasn’t going to come out on his own the SWAT used a pepper spray type substance to get the suspect to leave the house, Clemens said.

After several hours he surrendered peacefully, Clemens said. Relatives were able to take a knife away from the suspect, he said.

The suspect was arrested on several charges including parole violation, threatening law enforcement and others.