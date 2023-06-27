RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man was arrested after an incident in the northern part of the city.

Police say it happened just before 2 o’clock mountain time Monday morning in an area of Haines Avenue. Officers were trying to stop a man who had four warrants.

Officials say when an officer went to put him in handcuffs he took off running. Authorities say that during the chase, police saw the man holding a gun and looking over his shoulder.

An officer pushed him to the ground causing him to drop the gun. 24-year-old Bradley Two Eagles is facing a list of charges, including Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement, and Possession of a controlled Substance. He was also arrested for the four warrants.