Man arrested after refusing to leave the jail

A man is back behind bars in Minnehaha County after police say he refused to leave the jail.
The incident happened early Saturday morning.

Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says the man was being released from jail but didn’t want to leave.

“He was told to leave several times by correctional officers and actually escorted off the property and he kept coming back, so they called and he refused to leave so he was taken back to jail,” Clemens said.

The man was arrested for trespassing.

