CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One man was arrested after a pursuit in Custer County Thursday.

The Sheriff says it started just after 8:30 Thursday morning. Deputies were looking for a 21-year-old who had allegedly violated a no contact order. One deputy found him on Highway 79 and tried to pull him over, but he kept going.

A sergeant in the Hermosa area was able to use a device called a “Stop Stick” and end the pursuit. The man faces a list of charges including Eluding Law Enforcement and Possession of a Controlled Substance.