DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — One man was arrested Thursday after a string of events in Deadwood.

Deadwood Police say the man was wanted for domestic violence that happened in Lead. He was found in Deadwood just after noon Thursday.

Officers tried making a traffic stop but the suspect backed into their patrol car at a high rate of speed.

One officer was inside the car while the other was outside and was hit. Authorities say he later stole a vehicle in Lawrence County.

The suspect was arrested after a short pursuit in Rapid City in a different vehicle from the one stolen.

Both Deadwood officers are said to be okay. No one else was hurt.