Man arrested after pursuit ends in rollover

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he led them on a pursuit through multiple counties.

Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office attempted to make a traffic stop near the Harrisburg exit on 273rd Street just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The sheriff’s office says the vehicle was an unplated black GMC Yukon that was leaving a “high burglary area.”

The SUV sped off and authorities pursued as it went through rural areas near Tea and Lennox and eventually into Turner County. Authorities say the driver lost control of the SUV and rolled into a field near the intersection of 281st Street and 462nd Avenue. The suspect fled the scene on foot, but a K-9 unit was able to track him down in a nearby field.

The 39-year-old man was taken to a local hospital to be checked out for non life-threatening injuries. The sheriff’s office says he is facing multiple charges, including aggravated eluding, reckless driving, resisting arrest, obstructing, driving while suspended, and multiple other charges stemming from the pursuit.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash. Multiple agencies assisted during the pursuit.