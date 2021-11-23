Man arrested after pursuit crosses into Iowa, ends in rural South Dakota

Local News

by: Kullyn Meffert

Posted: / Updated:

ALCESTER, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is facing multiple charges after he led authorities on a pursuit Friday afternoon.

The Alcester Police Department says an officer tried to stop a vehicle heading south on Highway 11 just before 5 p.m. The vehicle then took off at speeds over 100 mph.

The chase went into Hawarden, Iowa then re-entered South Dakota, traveling on gravel roads throughout Union and Lincoln Counties. Police say spike strips were used and the car stopped in a nearby field.

The 45-year-old driver was arrested on several charges, including eluding, reckless driving, speeding and obstruction.

Authorities say the passenger in the car was let go and a dog was given to Animal Control.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 