Man arrested after pursuit crosses into Iowa, ends in rural South Dakota

ALCESTER, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is facing multiple charges after he led authorities on a pursuit Friday afternoon.

The Alcester Police Department says an officer tried to stop a vehicle heading south on Highway 11 just before 5 p.m. The vehicle then took off at speeds over 100 mph.

The chase went into Hawarden, Iowa then re-entered South Dakota, traveling on gravel roads throughout Union and Lincoln Counties. Police say spike strips were used and the car stopped in a nearby field.

The 45-year-old driver was arrested on several charges, including eluding, reckless driving, speeding and obstruction.

Authorities say the passenger in the car was let go and a dog was given to Animal Control.