SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police say a man pointed a gun at three people unloading a car this weekend outside an apartment near the Baymont Inn hotel. Police say Eduardo Leanos of Sioux Falls pointed the gun from a second-floor balcony.

“There was a guy who came outside and ended up pointing the gun at all three of them, made some comments about shooting them,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Two of the victims went back inside and the other drove off and called the police. Police say the investigation is ongoing.