SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 37-year-old man is behind bars in connection with a chase in Sioux Falls.

The incident started early Saturday morning when police were called to an unrelated shooting in the central part of the city at 11th and Duluth.

As officers arrived at the scene, they noticed a red minivan leave the area. Investigators say a person in the van pointed a gun at a motorcyclist. Police chased the vehicle a few times through the city.

“But the one thing is this van kept coming back to that intersection by 11th and Duluth and because of the shooting, they had a lot of cars there, a lot of police officers there trying to establish a crime scene and this guy kept driving into the crime scene,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police eventually arrested 37-year-old Nicholas Barrera for assault and eluding. Investigators say he was not involved in the shooting.

Authorities are still looking for the shooter.