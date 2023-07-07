DEUEL COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One man was arrested after multiple incidents in Deuel County earlier this week.

The first happened on Sunday. The sheriff’s office says it received a report of a vehicle driving around people’s yards near 185th Street and 480th Avenue. A vehicle was then reported stolen from a home in the area.

Then on Monday, officials got a call about another vehicle missing from a home in Brandt. The sheriff’s office says the vehicle drove through a corn field, soybean field, and pasture before ending up in a creek.

23-year-old Bjorn Schubert is facing a list of charges, including Intentional Damage to Property and Grand Theft.