SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)-One man was arrested after an incident in rural Turner County over the weekend.

The Turner County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before Midnight on Friday. Authorities say an intoxicated man was with friends and family when he started damaging property.

He then ran off into a cornfield. When someone went to look for him, the man drew a pocket knife and cut the other person on the hand and abdomen.

The group was able to hold the man until law enforcement arrived and arrested him. He is charged with aggravated assault.

The victim of the knife attack suffered non-life-threatening injuries.