HULL, Iowa (KELO) — An Orange City, Iowa man is facing multiple charges after an incident in Hull last week.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says it started on Highway 75 southwest of town on October 24th. A Deputy met a pickup losing its cargo and tried to stop it. The driver, 19-year-old Camdyn Wilson, then drove on the wrong side of the road. As he traveled into Hull, he turned off his headlights.

Wilson then jumped out of the pickup as it was moving and ran. It hit a home causing minor damage.

Deputies later determined that the pickup was stolen.

Wilson was arrested on Thursday for eluding law enforcement, first-degree theft, and more.