FORT PIERRE, S.D (KELO) — A Rapid City man was arrested in Fort Pierre last week after an incident that crossed the Missouri River several times.

Pierre Police say officers were called to the 1100 block of Woodriver Drive just before 4 p.m. Friday. It was reported that someone was driving at excessive speeds and had hit a mailbox.

Officials say the suspect then drove over the bridge to Fort Pierre and hit multiple traffic cones. He crossed the bridge into Pierre, turned around, and returned to Fort Pierre.

That’s where Pierre officers and a Stanley County Deputy were able to stop the vehicle.

Kale Kerstiens, 24, is facing a list of charges, including DUI and Hit and Run.