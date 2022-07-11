SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is back behind bars – accused of flashing a gun at Walmart.

Police say they arrested Tanner Banks over the weekend at the the store along Louise Avenue.

If his name sounds familiar, he has a history of drug and assault charges. Last summer, Banks got into an argument while driving, pulled out a knife and started stabbing the passenger. When they stopped at a red light the victim jumped out.

In that case, Banks pleaded guilty to attempted domestic abuse and was sentenced to a year in jail, with most of the time suspended.