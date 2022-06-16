SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is facing an assault charge, accused of firing a gun into a relative’s house.

The victim told police that around 2 a.m. Thursday morning, he heard a noise outside.

When he looked out a window he saw 35-year-old Marian Brooks shoot into the house.

No one in the home was hurt.

“The officer took the information and happened to I guess coincidentally found out the suspect had already been arrested for some unrelated crime so he was already in jail at the time the report happened,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Brooks is charged with aggravated assault domestic and intentional damage to property.