SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after a fight almost turned into a knife fight.

The incident happened Wednesday evening inside a building at 9th and Dakota.

The fight then moved outside — that’s when police say the suspect and the victim pulled out knives.

“Even if it was mutual at the beginning, it escalated to the point when one person draws the knife, to a new level,” said Lt. Adam Petersen with the Sioux Falls Police Department.

32-year-old Esteban Antonio Rodriguez is charged with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct. He also has some unrelated warrants. The fight broke up before anyone got hurt.