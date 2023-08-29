ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — One man was arrested after he entered a home in southern Aberdeen during a foot pursuit.

Authorities say officers were called to the 1100 block of South State Street just after 1 p.m. Monday in reference to a court order violation.

As officers arrived on the scene, they saw the suspect run to the north.

While running, he went into a home without permission. The tenant then ran outside with a child. As officers got to the home, they saw the suspect run through a back window.

Officers pursued him for around two blocks before he was arrested in the 900 block of South Penn Street.

The 21-year-old is facing a list of charges, including 2nd-degree burglary, trespassing and simple assault on law enforcement.