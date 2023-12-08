BRYANT, S.D. (KELO) — A Bryant man was arrested after drugs were found within the reach of children.

The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a home in Bryant around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.

They were called for a welfare check on a couple of kids at the home. While there, meth and other items were found inside and within the children’s reach.

The 44-year-old was arrested for multiple possession charges. The incident is under investigation and more charges are pending to include Felony Abuse of a Minor.

The children were taken out of the home and into the custody of SD Child Protection Services.