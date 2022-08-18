SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars Thursday after firing a gun inside an apartment last night.

Brian Jones

33-year-old Brian Jones is charged with aggravated assault after a fight last night in which he shot at another man.

After an argument, Police say Jones pulled out a gun and threatened the other man.

“There was a struggle over the gun, the gun went off. I think a table was struck was the only thing,” Sioux Falls Police officer Sam Clemmens said.

No one was injured and the bullet didn’t leave the apartment.