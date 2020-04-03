Man arrested after crashing truck into SUV during argument

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 30-year-old Sioux Falls man has been arrested after getting into an argument and ‘ramming’ his truck into a SUV Thursday.

According to Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens, Christopher Cramblit was arrested and faces charges of aggravated assault domestic, child abuse and child endangerment.

Police say an argument between Cramblit and a woman began around 11 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of North B Avenue. A witness called police after seeing a truck and SUV were jockeying back and forth.

Around 6 p.m., police found the two vehicles and people involved. Police found out Cramblit had two kids in the truck, a 7-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl, when he was chasing the victim. The 29-year-old woman had a 7-month-old girl in the SUV.

Police said there were no injuries involved.