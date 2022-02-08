SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is facing charges tonight following a crash with a stolen car.

Police say the car was taken last night from the owner’s garage.

A few hours after the car was reported stolen, officers responded to a crash, where a vehicle had hit the deck of an apartment building.

Witnesses told police two people took off running from the area.

Police were able to catch up with them a few hours later.

“Once we pieced it all together, the guy who was arrested, he was the one driving the stolen car, we don’t know at this point if he was the one that stole the car,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

The 18-year-old driver was arrested on a list of charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, hit and run, and underage consumption.

Police say the second person in the car was a juvenile and didn’t know the car was stolen.