SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars tonight after a crash in south-central Sioux Falls.

Police say it happened in the area of 41st and Minnesota early Saturday morning.

Investigators say 26-year-old Jeremiah Hudson was turning onto 41st Street when he hit a gas pump and then a building.

A fire started at the pump, but Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was able to put it out.

Hudson walked away from the scene. He was found in Brandon and arrested for DWI, Hit and Run, and several drug charges.