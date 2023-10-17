SIOUX CENTER, IA (KELO) — A Le Mars, Iowa man was arrested after a crash in Sioux Center over the weekend.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Highway 75 and 13th Street Southeast.

Authorities say the Sioux Center Police tried to stop a vehicle for traffic violations. The driver, 19-year-old Misael Arcos, tried to avoid the officer and went into a construction zone.

He hit a sign before striking an embankment. He then ran on foot but was arrested by Sioux Center Police.

No one was hurt.