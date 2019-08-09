Man arrested after chase in Sanborn County

WOONSOCKET, S.D. (KELO) — An unusual arrest in eastern South Dakota.

According to the Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office, officials arrested a man after a chase through Woonsocket. The sheriff’s office was investigating a simple assault on Wednesday.

Officers tried to arrest Dustin Feistner, but he got in a car and drove off.

Authorities started chasing him through Woonsocket but decided to stop chasing him because they were worried about safety to the public.

Police found Feistner a little while later and after another chase they were able to arrest him.

Feistner is facing several charges.