SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bond is set at $10,000 cash only for a burglary and assault suspect.

Authorities say on Saturday night, Henry Logan charged at two men with a knife.

Henry Logan

When the victims went inside a house, Logan allegedly forced his way in and went down into the basement and started breaking things.

Police say he broke a window and left.

When authorities found him, a prosecutor says he had blood on his clothing along with a knife.

Logan is on parole for aggravated assault.