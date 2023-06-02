SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man is behind bars after trying to steal a car.

Around 8 p.m. Thursday, a man jumped into a car near West 11 Street to steal it. The owner’s three children happened to be inside and an 11-year-old yelled at the man who then jumped out.

The man took off running before being chased into a store by a security guard.

“The owner or manager of the store said the person was hiding in the bathroom and wanted him gone. When the security guard went in to talk with the guy and tell him to leave, the guy ended up pulling a knife and swung it a couple of times,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Authorities arrested Samuel Patterson who was charged with aggravated assault and theft.