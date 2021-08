SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 44-year-old Sioux Falls man is accused of hitting another man with a car, sending the victim to the hospital.

Authorities say the incident started over a bill dispute. Police believe the suspect, Cornelius Milk Junior, intentionally ran a car into the victim.

Officers say the victim was taken to the hospital with a serious head injury.

Milk was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and hit and run.