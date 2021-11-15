Man arrested, accused of robbing Sioux Falls gas station

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police say they arrested an armed robber within an hour of the crime.

Officers were called to this Get-N-Go gas station just after 5:00 Monday morning.

Police say a man wearing a mask and sunglasses threatened employees with a knife, took cash and left.

Police found Vilas Walking Eagle walking in the area. Investigators say he no longer had a knife but he had the exact amount of cash that was taken from the gas station. He’s charged with robbery. According to the Department of Corrections website, he was on parole for a 2015 robbery conviction.