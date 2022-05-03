SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of robbing a gas station on Friday, April 29.

Sioux Falls Police say the robbery happened at the Get N’ Go on Marion Road near 18th Street. The suspect walked into the business, indicated he had a weapon and demanded money. No one was hurt.

After reviewing surveillance video, detectives determined who the robber was and arrested 53-year-old Todd Kack. He faces 1st degree robbery charges.

“On May 1st, that officer was dealing with this person on a separate call for service put two and two together by the shoes he was wearing, also the same clothing worn during the robbery,” Sgt. Robert Forster said at police briefing on Tuesday.

KELOLAND News did some digging into his background and found Kack was on parole for a drug charge from last year. He is also a registered sex offender.

State court records show Kack pled guilty to sexual contact with a child in Brown county in 2002.