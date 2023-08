SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An 18-year-old man is behind bars in Minnehaha County charged with rape.

Matthias James Silk is accused of raping a 12-year-old.

Court documents say deputies were called to a home after the victim gave birth in the bathroom.

Authorities learned that Silk was likely the father.

The victim told investigators Silk was upset and punching walls when he allegedly raped her.

His next hearing is scheduled for October.