SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Brandon man is in the Minnehaha County Jail accused of abusing three people including a 3-week-old baby.

A prosecutor says 28-year-old Judah Peters was drunk when he allegedly strangled a woman and shoved her off a bed with the baby in her arms.

He’s also accused of hitting the woman in the head with a gun and then shoving the weapon into her mouth.

The prosecutor also says he pushed her, the baby and a one-year-old child into a laundry basket, causing the toddler to hit their head.

The victim eventually got a hold of the gun and called the police for help. Peters has another abuse case making its way through court.

In that case, he’s accused of tazing a police officer.

Today the judge called him “a danger to the community” and set bond at $100,000 cash only.