SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The man accused of pretending to have a bomb during a Sioux Falls bank robbery plans to enter a guilty plea.

23-year-old Ayub Mohamed signed documents admitting to taking $200,000 from the Wells Fargo Bank on North Cliff Avenue, last August.

Police say he stole a customer’s keys and left, but he didn’t get far. When officers arrived, he was still in the parking lot.

Mohamed is scheduled to plead guilty in federal court on March first.

According to the plea agreement, he faces a maximum of 25 years behind bars.