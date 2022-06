SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man plans to plead guilty to federal child pornography charges.

Court papers filed on Tuesday say 49-year-old Jeremy Konda admits to setting up a secret camera in his bathroom so he could shoot videos and pictures of a 15-year-old girl.

In exchange for a guilty plea, the Sioux Falls man faces 15-to-30 years in federal prison.