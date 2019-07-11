Man admits to making a drug run in Sioux Falls

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

We have an update on an unusual Sioux Falls drug bust.

Police arrested these three suspects back in January.

Now, one of the men admits the trio was in town making a drug run. The investigation started with a report of a stolen vacuum at the Walmart on West 60th Street.

Police caught up with the suspects in the parking lot.

Officers searched their car and found what appeared to be a Christmas gift in the backseat.

Police unwrapped it and discovered 5 baggies inside. Since then, the case has moved to federal court.

David Pauly made a deal with prosecutors and admits the baggies were filled with five pounds of meth.

The other suspects’ cases are still making their way through federal court.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss