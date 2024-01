SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man admits to getting federal-relief money for a fake business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joshua Booth pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

He admits applying for a 20-thousand dollar P-P-P loan for “Booth Cleaning Service.”

The business doesn’t exist, but he still received the money.

When he’s sentenced, he faces a maximum of 20-years in federal prison.