SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former manager of a Huron restaurant plans to plead guilty to knowingly hiring people who were in the country illegally.

According to federal court documents, Zeng Yang was the manager of Panda Garden between January 2019 and May of 2020.

A factual basis statement says Yang admits to employing unauthorized aliens and knowing that it was in violation of U.S. law.

Yang faces a maximum of 6-years in prison and fines.