SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls jury has acquitted a man of manslaughter in a deadly shooting two years ago.

Marcus Anderson, 34, was also acquitted of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon. The jury did find him guilty of having a firearm after being convicted of a violent crime.

The charges stemmed from a shooting in eastern Sioux Falls in October of 2020. The investigation reviled, Anderson was watching his girlfriend’s son when the child’s father, Jarell King, showed up. The two had a disagreement that escalated and ended with King being shot. King died about a week later.

Anderson is scheduled to be sentenced December 13, 2022 on the firearm charge.